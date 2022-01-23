967 people face prosecution for Covid violations

The designated authorities referred 967 people to the Public Prosecution for violating the preventive and precautionary measures enforced by the country to curb the spread of Covid-19, the Ministry of Interior said on Sunday.

Among them, 697 people were referred to the prosecution for not wearing masks in places where they are mandatory, 248 for not maintaining safe physical distancing and 22 for not installing the Ehteraz app.

This is in line with the Cabinet decision based on Law No 17 of 1990 regarding infectious diseases. The authorities have urged the public to comply with the measures in place to protect themselves and others from the spread of Covid-19.