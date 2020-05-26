World coronavirus cases top 5.5 million

AFP
US marks Memorial Day hushed by coronavirus
Latin America’s slum dwellers lead coronavirus battle
Bolsonaro joins demonstrators as scandal heats up amid pandemic
SpaceX set to launch astronauts into orbit for the first time
Americans soak up sun as toll nears 100,000
Brazil’s Bolsonaro rocked by release of expletive-laced video
South America now the virus epicentre
Anti-viral drug effective against coronavirus, study finds
US sees 1,260 coronavirus deaths in past 24 hours
There are no comments.