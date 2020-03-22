First Gaza coronavirus cases confirmed, new curbs in West Bank
March 22 2020 05:48 PM
Region
RELATED STORIES
People wear protective face masks due to coronavirus concerns in Istanbul, Turkey

Turkey shuts cafes to halt coronavirus spread as cases jump to 47

A passenger wears a protective face mask in light of the coronavirus, upon arrival at Istanbul Airpo

Turkey reports 12 new coronavirus cases in largest daily rise, brings total to 18

Nurses await to admit expatriates in a makeshift coronavirus testing centre at the Mishref Fair Grou

Kuwait shuts mosques over coronavirus

Members of the Palestinian Ministry of Health in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO

Coronavirus cases increased to 31: Palestinian health ministry

This combination of pictures created on March 5, 2020 using handout satellite images released on Mar

Iran temporarily releases 70,000 prisoners as coronavirus cases surge

Gaza coronavirus covid_19
A street is seen almost empty amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Gaza City
A street is seen almost empty amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Gaza City

Reuters/Gaza


* Two confirmed coronavirus cases in Gaza
* Palestinian gov't orders people in West Bank to stay home
* Gaza and West Bank border crossings closed 

The densely populated Gaza Strip reported its first coronavirus cases, and stay-at-home orders were announced in the occupied West Bank on Sunday as Palestinian health officials tried to limit contagion.
Two Palestinian men, one aged 79 and the other 63, tested positive after returning from Pakistan via Egypt late on Sunday.
Officials said the two patients, initially reported by authorities in Gaza to be in their 30s, were in stable condition in a quarantine area in the border town of Rafah.
"Thank God, the circle of contact wasn't big," said Salama Marouf, chairman of the Gaza government media office.
All those who had been in contact with the two men had also been quarantined, he said.
Schools, public markets and event halls have all been shut in Gaza over the past two weeks.
Muslim religious authorities in Gaza and the West Bank urged people to pray at home, rather than in mosques, and not to hold traditional mourning gatherings at relatives' homes in the event of fatalities.
The Palestinian health ministry listed 59 confirmed coronavirus cases in the West Bank, while Israel had 945 confirmed cases and one death.
Gaza's 375 sq km (145 sq miles) are home to around 2 million Palestinians. Health experts say infection could spread fast among people living so close together, especially as medical supplies are scarce.
An Israeli blockade, supported by Egypt, has restricted cross-border movement for years, amid security concerns following the Islamist militant Hamas movement's takeover of Gaza in 2007.
In the West Bank, the Palestinian government ordered people to stay home for two weeks to try to slow the spread of the virus.
Medical personnel, pharmacists, grocers and bakers were exempted. A Palestinian official said people would be allowed to shop for food.
On Saturday, Israeli authorities said they were closing borders with Gaza and the West Bank to commercial traffic, though some patients and humanitarian staff could cross.
People entering Gaza via Rafah or Israel's Erez crossing since March 15 have been quarantined at designated facilities, the World Health Organization said, putting the number of those in isolation at 1,287. Another 2,017 are in home quarantine.
In the West Bank, more than 9,900 people were in quarantine at home or in other facilities.

Last updated: March 22 2020 05:48 PM


There are no comments.

LEAVE A COMMENT Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked*
MORE NEWS

Top News

QCB witnesses robust growth in official reserves, assets in Feb date3/22/2020 9:22:03 PM
Qatar Stock Exchange opens week on a stronger note date3/22/2020 7:54:40 PM
GWC announces 3-month rent exemption, for Bu Sulba park tenants date3/22/2020 7:14:40 PM

HAPPENING IN DOHAMore