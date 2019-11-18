Protesters block entrance to Iraq's Umm Qasr port
November 18 2019 10:12 AM
Region
RELATED STORIES
Anti-government protesters draped in Iraqi national flags walk into clouds of smoke from burning tir

Strikes resume in Iraq to bolster anti-regime protests

Demonstrators take part during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad

Iraqi PM concedes 'mistakes made' as protesters pushed back in Baghdad

Iraqi demonstrators climb Al Jumhuriya bridge during the ongoing anti-government protests in Baghdad

At least three killed as security forces open fire on Iraqi protesters

Iraqi demonstrators set tires ablaze behind the walls protecting the Iranian consulate in Karbala, s

Iraq protests spread after four killed outside Iran consulate

Iraqi protesters gather during ongoing anti-government demonstrations in the Shiite shrine city of K

Student strikes, street closures in Iraq protests

Iraq Iraq protests Umm Qasr port
Iraqi anti-government protesters gather at a sit-in near barricades over al-Sinek bridge connecting
Iraqi anti-government protesters gather at a sit-in near barricades over al-Sinek bridge connecting the Iraqi capital Baghdad's Sinek district to the Salhiyeh district neighbouring the high-security Green Zone, which hosts government offices and foreign embassies, on November 17, 2019

Reuters/Basra

Protesters have once again blocked the entrance to Iraq's Umm Qasr commodities port near Basra, preventing employees and tankers from entering and bringing operations down by 50%, two port sources told Reuters on Monday.
If the blockage goes on until the afternoon, operations will come to a complete halt, the sources said. The port was previously blocked from Oct. 29 to Nov. 9 with a brief resumption of operations between Nov. 7-9.
Umm Qasr is Iraq's main Gulf port. It receives imports of grain, vegetable oils and sugar shipments that feed a country largely dependent on imported food.
The blockage cost the country more than $6 billion during just the first week of the closure, a government spokesman said at the time.
More than 300 people have been killed since the start of mass unrest in Baghdad and southern Iraq in early October, the largest demonstrations since the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003.
Protesters are demanding the overthrow of a political class seen as corrupt and beholden to foreign interests. They have turned to civil disobedience tactics like strikes, disrupting traffic, and blocking ports or oil facilities. 



There are no comments.

LEAVE A COMMENT Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked*
MORE NEWS

Top News

Domestic funds’ profit booking intensifying on QSE date11/18/2019 7:49:28 PM
Indian police battle baton charge students over fee protests date11/18/2019 6:30:56 PM
Sweden to give 'new information' on Assange rape probe date11/18/2019 5:35:55 PM

HAPPENING IN DOHAMore