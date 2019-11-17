Russian strikes kill nine civilians in Syria
November 17 2019 03:38 PM
Region
RELATED STORIES
Men, who the Democratic Forces of Syria fighters claimed were Islamic State fighters, walk as they a

Deported IS fighter stranded between Turkey, Greece border

Security members and firefighters gather the site of an explosion in the Syrian Kurdish-majority cit

Bombings kill 6 civilians in main Kurdish city in Syria

Explosion in Tel Abyad.

Eight killed in bombing in northeast Syria

Turkey-backed Syrian fighters inspect the site of a car bomb explosion in the northern Syrian Kurdis

At least 13 dead in car bomb in Syria border town: Ankara

An image grab from a video shows the body of a man who was fatally wounded in helicopter gunfire whi

After Baghdadi raid, Syria villagers tell of quiet neighbour

Syria Idlib Russian air strikes White Helmets al-Malajah
Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the "White Helmets", rescue from the rubble a body of a person k
Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the "White Helmets", rescue from the rubble a body of a person killed in a reported air strike in the village of al-Malajah in the south of Syria's northwestern Idlib province

AFP/Beirut

Air strikes by Syrian regime ally Russia on Sunday killed nine civilians in the jihadist-run enclave of Idlib in the northwest of the country, a war monitor said.
Five of the victims died in the village of Al-Malaja in southern Idlib province while the other four were killed in raids on the town of Saraqeb in the east, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
A number of people were wounded, some seriously, the monitor's head Rami Abdel Rahman told AFP, though he was unable to say how many.
The Idlib region, home to around three million people including many displaced by Syria's eight-year civil war, is controlled by the country's former Al-Qaeda affiliate.
The Hayat Tahrir al-Sham jihadist alliance also controls parts f neighbouring Aleppo and Latakia provinces.
The region is one of the last holdouts of opposition to forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
A ceasefire announced by Russia has largely held since late August.
But the Observatory says 48 civilians -- including 16 children -- have been killed in Russian air strikes on the region since the start of November.
The Britain-based monitor, which relies on sources inside Syria, says it determines who carries out an air strike according to flight patterns, as well as aircraft and the munitions involved.
Last month Assad said Idlib was standing in the way of an end to the civil war that has ravaged his country.
Syria's conflict has killed 370,000 people and displaced millions since beginning in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-Assad protests.



There are no comments.

LEAVE A COMMENT Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked*
MORE NEWS

Top News

HIA gets silver award at 'Future Travel Experience APEX Asia Awards 2019' date11/17/2019 9:08:05 PM
Qatar shares snap 2-day winning streak on insurance, banking and industrial sectors date11/17/2019 7:48:14 PM
Gates tops Bezos as world’s richest person with Amazon slide date11/17/2019 7:43:24 PM

HAPPENING IN DOHAMore