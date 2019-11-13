Student bomber dies in attack outside police office in Indonesia
November 13 2019 12:15 PM
International ASEAN/Philippines
RELATED STORIES
Thai Royal Police officers and investigators are seen outside the Chantaburi provincial court after

Two lawyers, gunman killed in Thai courtroom shootout: police

Maratua Siregar (L) and Maraden Sianipar

Two activist journalists stabbed to death in Indonesia

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, and newly appointed cabinet ministers

Indonesia cabinet includes president's rival, startup founder

A family member of one of the flight attendants aboard the crashed Lion Air flight JT610 speaks to t

Lion Air families told 737 MAX design flaws linked to deadly crash

Kasarin Khamkhao (L) and Sanicha Maneetes from Thailand (R) attend a press conference at the customs

Thais, Frenchman could face firing squad in Bali meth cases

Police attack Indonesia dies Student bomber
Indonesian police secure their headquarters in Medan, North Sumatra
Indonesian police secure their headquarters in Medan, North Sumatra

Reuters/Medan, Indonesia

A 24-year-old university student blew himself up outside police headquarters in the Indonesian city of Medan on Wednesday, wounding six people, just a month after a militant attacked a former security minister.

National police spokesman Dedi Prasetyo said the student was a ‘lone wolf’ suicide bomber, although authorities were still investigating whether he had links to any militant groups.

Prasetyo said four police officers and two civilians, one of whom was a police employee, were wounded by the blast in a car park at Medan police headquarters shortly before 9:00 a.m.(0200 GMT).

‘All pieces found at the scene will be tested by a forensic lab to determine the type of bomb,’ Prasetyo told a news conference, noting that nails, cables, a switch button and the suspect's body parts had been recovered.

Indonesia's anti-terrorism unit, Densus 88, was investigating whether the bomber had any links to a radical group like the Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), which has carried out a series of attacks in the country, he said.

Television broadcast images showed smoke and a shower of fragments coming from the parking lot area and people rushing out of buildings around the headquarters after the blast.

‘Perpetrators and terrorist groups will be chased, captured, and brought to justice by our law,’ Fadjroel Rahman, a spokesman for President Joko Widodo said in a statement, cited by media.

Indonesian airport operator Angkasa Pura II said it had tightened security at 19 airports following the bombing.

The suspected attacker, who was wearing a motorcycle taxi driver jacket and had a back pack, is believed to strapped the bomb to his body, Prasetyo said. Earlier, a provincial police spokesman said the suspect had his bag checked before entering the car park near an area where people were queuing for police verification certificates.

The attack comes a month after a suspected Islamist stabbed and wounded Wiranto, Indonesia's former security minister, after he had opened a university building. Wiranto, who like many Indonesians uses just one name, has since been discharged from hospital after undergoing surgery.

The government scrambled to tighten its anti-terrorism laws after a series of suicide bombings linked to the JAD group killed more than 30 people in the city of Surabaya last year.

Foreseeing an increased threat of attacks from Indonesians who joined Islamic State and have begun returning from the Middle East, police have detained hundreds of suspects since the start of the year.

Stanislaus Riyanta, a terrorism expert, said the attack in Medan could be in retaliation for the death of Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, who killed himself last month during a US commando raid on his compound in Syria.




There are no comments.

LEAVE A COMMENT Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked*
MORE NEWS

Top News

'Made in Germany': Tesla sets up shop in Berlin date11/13/2019 1:52:29 PM
Greta Thunberg bound for Europe as new adventures await date11/13/2019 11:11:36 AM
Indian capital in ‘day-to-day battle’ with smog as cool weather sets in date11/13/2019 10:33:26 AM

HAPPENING IN DOHAMore