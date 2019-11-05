Xi voices 'trust' in Hong Kong leader, but concern over unrest

Protesters wear Guy Fawkes masks, popularised by the 'V For Vendetta' comic book film, as they gather in the Kowloon district of Hong Kong

Chinese President Xi Jinping has expressed a ‘high degree of trust’ in Hong Kong's unpopular leader Carrie Lam as the two met after months of increasingly violent protests in the semi-autonomous city.

Xi's show of support follows speculation that Beijing was preparing to remove Lam as city authorities struggle to contain pro-democracy demonstrations that have rocked the financial hub.

Their meeting in Shanghai on Monday followed another weekend of violence in Hong Kong that was marked by a knife attack and the vandalising of an office of China's official Xinhua news agency.

Xi said Lam has ‘done a lot of hard work’ and strived to stabilise the situation in Hong Kong, according to a Xinhua readout of their meeting.

‘Xi voiced the central government's high degree of trust in Lam and full acknowledgement of the work of her and her governance team,’ the state news agency said.

‘Ending violence and chaos and restoring order remain the most important task for Hong Kong at present,’ Xi said.

Lam told reporters on Tuesday that Xi expressed concern over the violence during a meeting the night before in Shanghai, where they were both attending a trade fair.

‘During a very short meeting with President Xi Jinping, he expressed care and concern about Hong Kong,’ she said.

He also ‘expressed support for the various actions taken by (the Hong Kong government).’

Lam sidestepped the question of whether her job might be in jeopardy.

The Xinhua report said that Xi also called for ‘effective efforts’ to be made in improving people's lives and having dialogue with all sectors of society.

Willy Lam, a Hong Kong-based expert on Chinese politics, said Beijing is showing support for the city's chief executive ‘for the time being’.

‘It doesn't mean that they like Carrie Lam, or it doesn't mean that they think highly of her performance,’ he said.

‘It's just that if they don't seem to be supporting her, then it will be impossible for her to carry out her duty in Hong Kong,’ Lam said, adding that Beijing wants Hong Kong to enact national security legislation that would give police more power to punish protesters.

But Carrie Lam could still be sacked within one year or during Beijing's annual legislative session in March, the expert said.

- Unscheduled Beijing talks -

China has run the city under a special ‘one country, two systems’ model, allowing Hong Kong liberties not seen on the mainland, since its handover from the British in 1997.

But public anger has been building for years over fears that Beijing has begun eroding those freedoms, especially since Xi came to power.

Protesters have issued a list of demands, including universal suffrage and an investigation into abuses by police.

In the latest protests in Hong Kong on Tuesday evening, a few hundred activists held a ‘Guy Fawkes’ -- after the British Catholic rebel who attempted to blow up parliament in the fifteenth century -- themed flashmob march to mark the one month anniversary of the local government banning face coverings at rallies.

Small groups of protesters later smashed up a café deemed to be pro-Beijing and police briefly fired water cannon and made some arrests, but the size of the crowds were small compared to recent rallies.

The Chinese Communist Party agreed at a leadership meeting last week to ‘improve’ the way Hong Kong's chief executive and key officials are appointed and removed, but it provided no other details.

The party also vowed to ‘strengthen the system in which the chief executive...is responsible to the central government’, and warned it would never tolerate any challenge to ‘one country, two systems’.

Lam was chosen in 2017 by a 1,200-strong committee stacked with Beijing supporters, a system that ensures Hong Kong's leader remains loyal to the central government but one that saddles the position with a pronounced democratic deficit.

Tam Yiu-chung, Hong Kong's sole representative to China's top lawmaking body, said the meeting between Xi and Lam would help allay rumours about Beijing seeking to replace her.

‘Xi gave Lam an appropriate recognition but there isn't much praise in the report because after all the situations are yet to calm,’ Tam added.

The Financial Times, quoting unnamed figures briefed on the deliberations, reported last month that Beijing is drawing up a plan to replace her with an interim chief executive.

Beijing rejected the report as ‘a political rumour with ulterior motives’.

- 'Puppet show' -

Lam was originally supposed to return to Hong Kong after attending the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai this week, but on Sunday her office said she would meet with Chinese government officials in Beijing on Wednesday.

Claudia Mo, an opposition lawmaker in Hong Kong, said many democracy supporters would be dismayed to see Xi embracing Lam despite her lack of popularity after five months of unrest.

‘Beijing is now bound to further tighten its grip over Hong Kong and make things even worse here,’ she told AFP.

‘It's a puppet show.’