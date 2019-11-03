Johnson says delayed Brexit 'matter of deep regret'
November 03 2019 05:18 PM
International UK/Europe
Dpa/London

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised on Sunday for not keeping his promise to take the country out of the European Union on October 31.

‘I'm deeply, deeply disappointed ... it's a matter of deep regret,’ he said in an interview with broadcaster Sky. Johnson once said he would rather be ‘dead in a ditch’ than let Britain delay its departure from the EU.

He laid much of the blame for the delay to Brexit on lawmakers, saying that there had been ‘bags of time’ to consider and implement his reworked deal with Brussels, but parliament had refused to do so.

Last week, the parliament passed legislation calling for an early general election on December 12. Johnson demanded the vote to break a political stalemate over the Brexit deal he hammered out with Brussels.

The deal is now ‘ready to go’ if his Conservative Party wins the elections, Johnson said.





