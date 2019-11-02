Roadside bomb kills five schoolchildren in Afghanistan
November 02 2019 11:40 AM
International Afghanistan
RELATED STORIES
Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani and U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper inspect the honour guard

No Syria-type pullout planned for Afghanistan: Pentagon chief

Volunteers carry an injured man on a stretcher to a hospital, following a bomb blast in Haska Mina d

At least 62 killed in Afghan mosque blast

Children receive medical treatment in a hospital after being injured in a bomb blast in Alishang, La

Three killed, dozens children wounded in Taliban truck blast

Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers stand at the site of Monday's blast in Kabul, Afghanistan July 2

At least 30 civilians died in May US strikes in Afghanistan: UN probe

Afghanistan United Nation Takhar
Takhar province

dpa/Kabul

At least five children were killed on Saturday when a roadside bomb exploded as they were on their way to school in Afghanistan's northern Takhar province, officials said.
Another four were wounded in the incident that took place in Darqad district, provincial council members Mohammad Azam Afzali and Sayed Salahuddin Burhani said.
The Taliban maintains a strong presence in the district. However, the militant group did not immediately comment on the bombing.
The United Nations' Assistance Mission in Afghanistan documented 8,239 civilian casualties in the first nine months of the year.
Suicide and non-suicide explosive devices have been described as the main causes of civilian casualties in the embattled country.



There are no comments.

LEAVE A COMMENT Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked*
MORE NEWS

Top News

Thai cave reopens for visitors after Wild Boars rescue date11/2/2019 1:04:09 PM
Mali says 54 killed in militant attack on army post date11/2/2019 10:44:31 AM
Dell Technologies signs MoU with Qatar Chess Association date11/1/2019 10:10:45 PM

HAPPENING IN DOHAMore