Indonesia arrests dozens for Papua protests that set buildings afire
September 01 2019 10:08 AM
International ASEAN/Philippines
RELATED STORIES
Indonesia picks eastern Borneo island for new capital

Indonesia picks eastern Borneo island for new capital

Police officers stand guard during a protest in Mimika, Papua, Indonesia

Indonesia blocks internet in Papua over unrest fears

Indonesian soldiers get on to the vehicle as they arrive at Domine Eduard Osok Airport to be deploye

Indonesia sends reinforcements to West Papua to quell unrest

Protesters take to the street to face off with Indonesian police in Manokwari, Papua

Indonesia police search for inmates after Papua jail set ablaze

People burn tires during a protest at a road in Manokwari, West Papua, Indonesia

Police regain control in Indonesia's Papua region after protests

Indonesia Papua protests
A man looks at damaged vehicles in front of Indonesia's Customs and Excise office after a riot in Ja
:A man looks at damaged vehicles in front of Indonesia's Customs and Excise office after a riot in Jayapura, Papua on Friday.

Reuters/Jakarta

Indonesian police have arrested dozens of people in the easternmost region of Papua following protests last week in which buildings were set ablaze, a police spokesman said on Sunday.
The area has been racked by civil unrest for two weeks over perceived racial and ethnic discrimination. Some protesters are also demanding an independence vote, although authorities have ruled out such a possibility.
In the provincial capital of Jayapura, 28 people have been arrested and named as suspects, and more face investigation, Papuan police spokesman Ahmad Kamal said by telephone.
"Twenty-eight people are suspects in cases of damaging and burning properties, violence, provocation, and looting," Kamal said, adding that all had been arrested after a protest in Jayapura on Thursday.
The rioters set cars and buildings ablaze, including a local parliament office and a building housing the offices of the state-controlled telco firm, during the protest.
Kamal said the situation in Papua was now calmer.
In Indonesia's capital of Jakarta, two students suspected of crimes against state security have been arrested, police said in a statement on Saturday.
The evidence against them included their mobile telephones, and a shirt and a shawl emblazoned with the 'Morning Star' flag pattern, a banned symbol of Papuan nationhood.
Jakarta Legal Aid lawyer Michael Himan said the two were arrested from a Papuan dormitory in Depok, in a southern part of the capital, late on Friday.
They were charged with treasonous intent against the unity of the nation, Himan told Reuters on Sunday.
In a statement, Jakarta Legal Aid said the police also arrested several other Papuan students and an activist in Jakarta on Saturday.
Himan said the reason for the arrest of the rest was still unclear. Spokesmen for national police and Jakarta police were not immediately available to comment.



There are no comments.

LEAVE A COMMENT Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked*
MORE NEWS

Top News

Six die in helicopter crash in Norway date9/1/2019 1:12:22 PM
Germany asks Polish forgiveness 80 years after WWII outbreak date9/1/2019 10:31:43 AM
Weekend campaign sets sight on illegal vendors date9/1/2019 12:23:00 AM

HAPPENING IN DOHAMore