Turkey aims to form safe zones in Syria for refugees to return
January 28 2019 12:17 PM
Region
Turkey Syria Syrian Refugees
Erdogan makes a speech at the Turkish Military Academy
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech at the Turkish Military Academy in Ankara, Turkey on January 24.

Reuters/Istanbul

Turkey is aiming to form safe zones in northern Syria so that around 4 million of Syrian refugees hosted by Turkey could return, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.
Speaking in Istanbul, Erdogan also said nearly 300,000 Syrians had already returned and that he expected millions of Syrian nationals would return to the safe areas.
US President Donald Trump announced in December the withdrawal of all US troops from Syria and Erdogan subsequently said they had discussed setting up a 20-mile-deep safe zone in Syria along the border.



