After storm, trains resume limited service in Germany
January 19 2018 11:22 AM
International UK/Europe
RELATED STORIES
Snow

Four dead as huge storms batter northern Europe

crime

German burglar caught napping while robbing home

Merkel

'Big obstacles' still in way of Germany coalition deal: Merkel

Spanish journalist and activist Helena Maleno

Concern as Spanish activist probed for saving drowning migrants

French Economy minister Bruno Le Maire

French minister urges more German investment in EU

Europe storm Germany trains trees gales
Germany
Firefighters removing trees which fell on an ICE highspeed train of German railway operator Deutsche Bahn. The picture was taken near Lamspringe, northern Germany.

AFP/Berlin

Trains on Germany's intercity lines began running early Friday, a day after being suspended as violent gales battered northern Europe, killing at least six people across the country. 
In the south, the high-speed ICE trains were running as normal on Friday morning, although the service in the rest of the country remained subject to major disruptions, rail operator Deutsche Bahn said. 
The company had on Thursday suspended all high-speed services due to storm Friedericke in the first such stoppage since 2007 when major gales battered the country. 
By the end of the morning, trains should be running to all the main cities, Deutsche Bahn said, with the service expected to be back to normal by the weekend. 
Regional train services were also disrupted on Friday, particularly in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany's most populous state. 
Hundreds of rail staff worked through the night to clear the tracks of branches and trees, many of which were uprooted by the force of the storm which saw winds of up to 130 kilometres per hour while others worked to repair damage to the lines, it said. 
The huge storm caused nine deaths in northern Europe and left air and rail traffic in chaos.



There are no comments.

LEAVE A COMMENT Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked*
MORE NEWS

Top News

Met Dept warns of poor visibility tonight date1/19/2018 5:49:32 PM
Siberian teen wounds six in school axe attack date1/19/2018 1:23:26 PM
Baby killed as car drives into crowd near Rio's Copacabana beach date1/19/2018 11:29:27 AM
New Zealand PM says she's expecting her first baby date1/19/2018 10:59:07 AM
Filipinos displaced by volcano eruption allowed to return home date1/19/2018 10:43:41 AM

HAPPENING IN DOHAMore