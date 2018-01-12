UAE fighter jet violated Qatar airspace: envoy

Qatar has sent two identical messages to the United Nations Secretary-General and to the President of the UN Security Council regarding a United Arab Emirates fighter aircraft violating the airspace of Qatar at 9.45am on December 21 last year. Ambassador Sheikha Alia Ahmed bin Saif al-Thani, Qatar’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said in the letters that the aircraft carrying the Induction code (0403) flew over the exclusive economic zone of Qatar at a height of 33,400ft, flying at 460 knots, for one minute. She confirmed that the UAE plane entered Qatar’s airspace without the prior knowledge or approval of the Qatari authorities. She said the incident was a flagrant violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Qatar, as well as a flagrant violation of the provisions of international law, conventions, charters and international norms.

This incident comes within the context of the continuation of the irresponsible unilateral provocative actions of the UAE against Qatar, which threatens the stability and security of the region and constitutes a direct violation of the principles of respect for the sovereignty of states and the maintenance of international peace and security contained in the Charter of the United Nations, she added.

“While Qatar is keen to maintain good relations with its neighbours, it strongly rejects any violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity, and that in the event of a repeat of such violation, the State of Qatar will take, in order to preserve its legitimate sovereign right, all necessary measures to defend its borders and airspace and national security, in accordance with international laws and regulations.”



