Madhya Pradesh CM in hospital with Covid-19

IANS/Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is in hospital after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Chouhan is admitted in the Chirayu Hospital in Bhoplal, a dedicated facility for the treatment of Covid-19. According to Bharatiya Janata Party spokesman Lokendra Parashar, Chouhan himself said he wanted to be treated at Chirayu Hospital.

Parashar said the chief minister chose the hospital as ordinary citizens are treated there.

“I have been admitted to the Chirayu Hospital on the advice of a doctor after testing Covid-19 positive. All types of tests have been conducted here. I am perfectly healthy,” Chouhan tweeted.

Earlier, the chief minister shared information of his condition on Twitter.

“My dear people, I was having symptoms of #Covid19, after the test my report has come positive. I appeal to all my colleagues that whoever has come in contact with me, get corona test done. People close to me must move to quarantine.”

In another tweet, Chouhan said, “I am following all the guidelines of #Covid19. I will quarantine myself according to the doctor’s advice. I appeal to the people of my state to be careful, just a little carelessness invites coronavirus. I made every effort to avoid it, but people used to come and meet me for various reasons.”

In other developments, a centenarian woman from Karnataka’s Ballari district has survived coronavirus infection, only to dismiss it as common cold, an official said.

“Hallamma from Huvina Hadagali town recovered from Covid-19, though she dismissed it as common cold. She contracted the infection from her son,” Ballari District Health Officer Janardhan told IANS.

Four more family members were later found infected, including Hallamma.

“Right now, all infected members in Hallamma’s family have recovered and are doing fine,” the official said.

The elderly woman said doctors treated her well and that she ate regular food and also an apple daily during her treatment.

Meanwhile, octogenarian Gujarat politician Shankersinh Vaghela, who recently got treated for Covid-19, posted photographs on his Twitter account which show why he could easily beat the infection within days.

On his Twitter post he is seen lifting heavy weights and jogging, which has inspired the young and old alike.

Vaghela, 81, fondly known as ‘Bapu’ by his followers, recently posted the pictures showing him lifting weights and jogging, which went viral within moments.





