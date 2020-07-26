Jaya Jaitly convicted in corruption case

IANS/New Delhi
Two decades after a sting operation was carried out to expose alleged corruption in defence deals, a court in New Delhi convicted former Samata Party president Jaya Jaitly and two others for corruption.
The genesis of the case lies in a sting operation “Operation West End”, conducted by news website Tehelka in 2000-2001 to show corruption in defence procurement, and made public in mid-March 2001.
On the basis of the sting operation, a case was registered against Jaitly, Major General S P Murgai, Gopal K Pacherwal and Surender Kumar Surekha.
The Central Bureau of Investigation filed the charge-sheet against Jaitly and others in 2006.
According to the agency, Jaitly entered into a criminal conspiracy with the other three and obtained Rs2 lakh as gratification from Mathew Samuel, a representative of a fictitious firm Westend International, London.
Jaitly did it with a motive to exercise influence officials to get orders from the Defence Ministry for the supply of hand-held thermal cameras for the fictitious firm.
Judge Virendra Bhatt, in an order dated July 20, stated: “All three accused are hereby convicted of the offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.” The court will hear the arguments on the sentence on July 29.
