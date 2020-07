Police again fire tear gas on Portland protesters

Agencies /Portland

Police and federal agents fired tear gas and forcefully dispersed protesters in the US city of Portland early yesterday, witnesses said, during the latest demonstrations against racism and police brutality.

The city, the biggest in the state of Oregon, has seen nightly protests for nearly two months, initially sparked by the death in Minneapolis of unarmed African American George Floyd.

It is also now the scene of a highly controversial crackdown by federal agents ordered by US President Donald Trump – one that is not supported by local officials.

The inspector general of the US Justice Department on Thursday opened an official investigation into the federal crackdown.

Friday’s demonstration was mainly peaceful, with crowds playing music and dancing, blowing soap bubbles and setting off fireworks.

But it ended – like many before it – in a showdown between protesters and police, which escalated in a haze of tear gas and flash-bang devices.

One group of protesters formed a line with umbrellas and makeshift shields to try to protect themselves, as at least two fires burned outside the fences around a federal courthouse.

Tear gas was first fired around 11pm.

By 2.30am police and federal agents were clearing the scene outside the courthouse with tear gas, pushing protesters back.

Earlier, protesters complained of the federal agents’ presence in the city and voiced their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, which helped drive demonstrations across the country for weeks after Floyd’s killing.

“I don’t like what’s happening down here, what Trump is doing,” Mike Shikany, a 55-year-old aerospace engineer, said, adding he did not “want to get anywhere near the little green men,” meaning the federal troops.

Portland retiree Jean Mullen, 74, said that without pressure nothing would change.

“It’s time to become the country we always brag about being. And we can’t brag anymore, about anything. We aren’t first in anything and it’s a terrible, terrible thing to see at the end of my life,” she said.

Trump, who is campaigning for re-election in November on “law and order,” also announced on Wednesday that federal agents in Chicago and other cities will be stepped up after a resurgence of crime and shootings.

Trump meanwhile called Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler “pathetic” after the Oregon politician was gassed by the federal troops while standing among protesters outside a courthouse.

“He made a fool out of himself. He wanted to be among the people, so he went into the crowd and they knocked the hell out of him,” Trump said during a prime-time performance with Sean Hannity on Fox News.

“That was the end of him. So that was pretty pathetic.”

In a related development, prosecutors unveiled charges against 18 protesters ranging from assaulting police to arson and trespassing.

The Trump administration sent a tactical team to Seattle on Thursday in anticipation of protests this weekend despite the objections of the Seattle mayor and Washington state governor, who warned of a Portland-like escalation of tensions.

US Attorney for the Western District of Washington Brian Moran said in a statement that federal agents are stationed in Seattle to protect federal properties and the work done in those buildings.