Celtic stay in front of Rangers

AFP/ Glasgow

Celtic ended a historic week with a 2-0 win over Motherwell yesterday to remain top of the Scottish Premiership as Rangers stayed hot on their heels. The Scottish champions won on Italian soil for the first time with a 2-1 Europa League victory over Lazio on Thursday and French striker Odsonne Edouard helped them take care of domestic duties with a 19th-minute opener at Parkhead.

Motherwell defender Richard Tait scored an own goal in the 54th minute to leave the home side ahead of their Old Firm rivals, who won at Livingston by the same scoreline, by a one-goal margin. Celtic and Rangers both have 31 points after 12 matches.

Both teams have conceded seven goals but Celtic have scored 36 compared with Rangers’ tally of 35. Edouard scored the opener after early Celtic pressure. Olivier Ntcham, Edouard and Mohamed Elyounoussi all fired shots over the bar before Motherwell goalkeeper Mark Gillespie had to beat away a more accurate effort from Jonny Hayes.

It was from the Irishman’s cross into the six-yard box, after a fine pass from Edouard, that Tait knocked the ball past Gillespie and into his own net. “We created brilliant opportunities and we had good control,” Celtic manager Neil Lennon said. “It’s another fantastic performance after Thursday.”

Nigeria midfielder Joe Aribo and Alfredo Morelos scored in Rangers’ 2-0 victory at Livingston. Aribo fired home in the 32nd minute following good work from Scott Arfield while Morelos finished from a tight angle early in the second half.

Scottish Premiership

Celtic 2 (Edouard 19, Tait 54-og) Motherwell 0; Livingston 0 Rangers 2 (Aribo 32, Morelos 52)

Played Saturday: Hearts 5 (Naismith 6, McLoughlin 30-og, Bozanic 42, Walker 46, Mulraney 77) St Mirren 2 (Obika 21, Mullen 33); Kilmarnock 2 (El Makrini 45, Brophy 48) Hamilton 2 (Miller 2, Davies 25); Ross County 1 (Mullin 5-pen) Aberdeen 3 (McGinn 10, Hedges 52, Considine 70); St Johnstone 1 (May 90) Hibernian 4 (Doidge 2, 17, 58, Allan 48)