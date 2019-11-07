Lawmakers ‘refusing to deliver’ Brexit, says Johnson

DPA/Guardian News and Media/London

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told voters yesterday that lawmakers were “refusing to deliver” Brexit, as he officially launched his campaign ahead of next month’s general election.

“Our parliament is paralysed. It’s been stuck in a rut for three-and-a-half years and I’m afraid our MPs are just refusing, time and again, to deliver Brexit and honour the mandate of the people,” Johnson said in a speech outside Downing Street.

He was referring to the 52% majority vote to leave the European Union in the 2016 referendum.

Johnson urged voters to back his Conservative party’s bid to withdraw Britain from the EU in “just a few weeks” under the deal he has agreed with Brussels.

Opinion polls suggest the Conservatives could win 35%-40% of votes in the December 12 election, which would be enough for a majority in parliament.

Meg Russell, director of the Constitution Unit at University College London, urged Johnson and other politicians to avoid the “dishonest and dangerous” rhetoric of “parliament versus people.” Such rhetoric is “designed to attract public support to Johnson’s position for electoral purposes,” Russell wrote in a blog post.

Pro-EU former Conservative minister Philip Hammond told the BBC last week that Johnson’s government itself had been “blocking Brexit.”

Johnson warned voters they face the “horror show” of two referendums next year if Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn was elected. Come with us, get Brexit done and take this country forward, or, and this is the alternative next year, spend the whole of 2020 in a horror show of yet more dither and delay,” he said.

“(Labour) would spend the whole of 2020 having two referendums, one on Scotland... and another referendum on Brexit.”

Johnson compared Corbyn to Soviet leader Josef Stalin who sent millions to their deaths in labour camps.

“They pretend that their hatred is directed only at certain billionaires — and they point their fingers at individuals with a relish and a vindictiveness not seen since Stalin persecuted the kulaks,” Johnson wrote.” They would destroy the very basis of this country’s prosperity.” Millions of people were executed under Stalin and many more perished from abuse and disease in a vast network of prison camps, known as the Gulags.

Johnson also said he would bring in an Australian-style points system on immigration, adding that Labour would allow “uncontrolled migration”, which would put pressure on the NHS. Corbyn has not yet set out Labour’s post-Brexit immigration policy, although the party’s conference passed a motion advocating a very liberal border regime.

A government that believed “Britain should stand tall in the world” was also a Johnson pledge; this contrasted with Corbyn “who sided with Putin” at the time of the chemical attack in Salisbury. At the time Corbyn’s spokesman questioned the evidence that Moscow was behind the 2018 attack in Salisbury, Wiltshire, which involved poisoning with the nerve agent novichok. Corbyn himself said there had to be “incontrovertible evidence” before Putin’s regime could be held responsible.

Johnson’s pledges included giving billions of pounds to schools - while Labour, he said, wanted to abolish Ofsted, which safeguarded children from bullying in the classroom. Labour has promised cash for schools and says it wants to replace Ofsted with another inspectorate.

The prime minister made some questionable claims about his first “108 or so days” in office, claiming to have made the biggest investment in hospitals in a generation with 40 new ones, and that he brought 20,000 more police on to the streets. Each is a Tory pledge yet to be enacted; the 40 hospitals are only due to get extra money for building work from 2025 to 2030.

Corbyn on Tuesday said he wanted to negotiate a new Brexit deal and then let the public decide between leaving on his terms, or not leaving at all, saying Johnson’s agreement would hurt the economy and erode workers’ rights.

At his own campaign launch yesterday, Corbyn said Labour would deliver real change and he was seeking power to share power.

“The politics I stand for is about sharing power and wealth with people who don’t have a lot of money and don’t have friends in high places,” Corbyn said.

