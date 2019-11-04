Venezuela expels El Salvador’s diplomats in ‘reciprocal’ move

Reuters/Caracas

Venezuela’s foreign ministry yesterday said it was expelling El Salvador’s diplomats from the country, in response to the Central American country’s decision to expel diplomats representing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

In a statement, the ministry said it would give the diplomats 48 hours to leave. El Salvador President Nayib Bukele’s government does not recognise Maduro as legitimate and said on Saturday it would receive a new diplomatic corps representing opposition leader Juan Guaido.

Guaido, who presides over the opposition-controlled National Assembly, in January invoked the South American country’s constitution to assume an interim presidency, arguing Maduro stole the 2018 election. He has been recognised by dozens of Western countries, including the US.

The Salvadoran move came less than a week after the US government extended temporary protections for Salvadorans living in the US by an extra year.

“Salvadoran authorities are breathing oxygen into the failing US strategy of intervention and economic blockade against the people of Venezuela,” Venezuela’s ministry said.

“Bukele is officially assuming the sad role of a pawn of US foreign policy.”

Maduro, a socialist, calls Guaido a US puppet seeking to oust him in a coup, and blames US sanctions for a hyperinflationary economic collapse that has led to a humanitarian crisis in the once-prosperous Opec nation, prompting millions to emigrate.

Maduro has accused the US of trying to kill him, without supplying any evidence. He claims that his opposition is backed by foreign powers, rather than a domestic resistance to his authority.

While most of Venezuela’s neighbours recognise Guaido and have called on Maduro to step down, Maduro has remained in power thanks to the backing of the armed forces and allies including Russia, China and Cuba.

Meanwhile, the US ambassador to El Salvador, Ronald Johnson, welcomed the announcement. In a tweet, Johnson said El Salvador was “on the right side” of the Venezuela crisis.

Late last week the International Contact Group on Cenezuela had urged stalled negotiations between the Maduro’s government and Guaido to resume, warning “the status quo is not an option”.

The statement, issued jointly with the European Commission, followed a UN-EU conference in Brussels that heard that the number of Venezuelans fleeing the economic crisis is likely to soar from 4.5mn currently to 6.5mn next year.

“Salvadoran authorities are breathing oxygen into the failing US strategy of intervention and economic blockade against the people of Venezuela”

