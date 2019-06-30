PSG midfielder Rabiot arrives in Turin ahead of Juventus move

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot arrived in Turin yesterday ahead of his move to Juventus, the Italian champions have confirmed. “Adrien Rabiot has arrived in Turin ahead of a proposed move to Juventus,” the Serie A club posted on Twitter along with a video and photos of the French player arriving at the northern Italian city’s airport by private jet.

The 24-year-old is reported to have agreed a four-year deal worth 7mn euros ($7.9mn) a year plus another 10mn euro ($11.3mn) bonus on signing. Rabiot has fallen out of favour with the French champions since December as he refused to renew his contract which expired yesterday.

From today he will be free to choose the club he wants to play for, with reports he will undergo a medical with Juventus immediately. Rabiot was also suspended by PSG last March after partying in a nightclub hours after PSG’s Champions League exit to Manchester United.

In Turin he will play alongside five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo in a Juventus side now coached by former Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri. Rabiot has played his entire senior career with PSG since 2012 apart from a brief loan spell with Toulouse, and has won five Ligue 1 titles and four French Cup trophies with the capital side.



US forward Timothy Weah leaves PSG for Lille

US international forward Timothy Weah has left Paris Saint-Germain to join their Ligue 1 rivals Lille, the clubs said Saturday. Weah, the 19-year-old son of former African footballer of the year and current Liberian President George Weah, has signed a five-year contract with the northern French club. The deal is reportedly worth around 10mn euros ($11.4mn). Having struggled to break into PSG’s star-studded first team, Weah spent last season on loan to Celtic, where he won the Scottish title. PSG have already sold 19-year-old Moussa Diaby to German club Bayer Leverkusen this summer. Lille finished runners-up to PSG last season. New York-born Weah, who joined PSG from New York Red Bulls in 2014, has made eight appearances for the US national team, scoring once. His father made 138 appearances for PSG from 1992 to 1995.



Spurs set to sign Clarke then loan him back to Leeds

Tottenham are poised to make their first senior signing in more than a year after agreeing to buy the teenage winger Jack Clarke from Leeds. The clubs are putting the finishing touches to a transfer for which Spurs will pay an initial fee of £10mn, rising to £11.5mn depending on achievements.

As they completed the construction of their new stadium Spurs let the last two transfer windows pass without any major recruitment, so the purchase of Clarke is evidence of loosening purse strings at the north London club. However, Clarke will not strengthen Mauricio Pochettino’s squad immediately, as he will be loaned straight back to Leeds to continue his development there next season.

The player enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Marcelo Bielsa’s side last season, showing himself to be a bold and skilful dribbler with useful end-product.

Most of his contributions came off the bench, as he only made four starts all season. His progress was inhibited partly by illness, as he was out of first-team action for a month after collapsing on the pitch during the 1-1 draw at Middlesbrough in February.

Leeds expect him to play a bigger role next season and help the club to reach the Premier League automatically after they lost to Derby in the play-off semi-finals in May. Spurs trust the player will gain from another campaign in the Championship under the guidance of Pochettino’s former mentor, Bielsa. Spurs are still pursuing players they expect to make a more instant impact as Pochettino aims to bolster a squad that reached last season’s Champions League final. Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon is a target and talks continue with Lyon for the midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, with Spurs confident despite reports of Juventus trying to muscle in on a deal. Ndombele is understood to have indicated that Spurs are his preferred choice.