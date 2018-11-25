Israel is a ‘tumour’ troubling the Mideast

Agencies/Tehran/Tel Aviv

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani lashed out at Israel yesterday, calling his country’s regional nemesis a “tumour” affecting the Middle East.

“One of the worst results of World War II was the formation of this illegitimate regime, named Israel, which led to the formation of a tumour in the Middle East,” he said during a conference in Tehran. What’s worse, he said, was that the United States prizes its relationship with Israel and the country’s security more than anything else in the region. That gives Israel carte blanche to do whatever it wants, including mistreating the Palestinian people, he said.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu responded to Rouhani’s comments, calling them “slander.”

Along with the US, Israel has been Iran’s fiercest critic on the world stage, and both countries accuse Tehran of aggressive tactics in the Middle East.

Iran has long called for an end to Israel and for the Palestinian people to have self-rule. Iran has built up its military to the point where it can threaten Israel, thanks to medium-range missiles with a range of 2,000 kilometres.

Rouhani also urged Muslims worldwide to unite against the United States and assured Saudis they were “brothers” who had nothing to fear from Tehran.

US President Donald Trump abandoned a landmark 2015 nuclear deal between major powers and Tehran in May and has since reimposed crippling unilateral sanctions.

“What the United States wants of (the Middle East) today is enslavement,” Rouhani told an Islamic unity conference in Tehran.

Instead of “rolling out the red carpet for criminals,” Muslim governments should unite against the United States and Israel, he said.

Rouhani urged Saudi Arabia to end its dependence on “insulting” US military aid. “We are ready to defend the Saudi people’s interests against terrorism and superpowers with all our might,” he said.

