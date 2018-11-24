PSG beat Toulouse to win 14th straight Ligue 1 game

Agencies /Paris

Champions Paris Saint-Germain continued their perfect start to the Ligue 1 season as an early Edinson Cavani strike earned them a 1-0 win at home to Toulouse yesterday, their 14th straight victory.

Uruguayan striker Cavani notched his ninth league goal of the campaign with a close-range finish just nine minutes into the game at the Parc Des Princes, but PSG’s much-vaunted attack misfired for much of the rest of the match.

With attacking duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe both sidelined after picking up knocks on international duty last week, PSG coach Thomas Tuchel started with Julian Draxler and Angel Di Maria up front alongside Cavani.

Despite starting the day two points above the drop zone, Toulouse showed no fear of a PSG side that has been averaging over three goals a game at home, and their strong defending provided a springboard for plenty of attacks of their own.

Substitute Jimmy Durmaz was the driving force behind several promising second-half counter-attacks for the visitors, but the PSG backline, marshalled by Gianluigi Buffon in goal, managed to hold firm.

Brazilian defender Dani Alves came on as a second-half substitute for PSG to end a six-month spell on the sidelines with a knee injury that caused him to miss the World Cup in Russia.

Neymar and Mbappe are also scheduled to return when PSG meet Liverpool in a crucial Champions League Group C tie in Paris on Tuesday.

The win put the Parisians on a perfect 42 points after 14 Ligue 1 games, 15 ahead of second-placed Olympique Lyonnais, who beat St Etienne 1-0 on Friday thanks to a Jason Denayer goal. Toulouse are 15th on 14 points.

A largely disappointing game was decided by Denayer 62-minute header from a Memphis Depay corner, with the hosts holding on late in the second half after Rafael was dismissed with 20 minutes remaining.

Former Manchester United full-back Rafael ensured a nervy ending for Lyon as he was handed a straight red card for a lunging tackle on Yann M’Vila.

Home goalkeeper Anthony Lopes made an excellent late save from Remy Cabella as Lyon extended their unbeaten run in all competitions to six matches.

“I’m happy to score and help the team to a win,” said Belgian international Denayer. “The first half was difficult... But after half-time, we came back with more ideas.”

Coach Bruno Genesio will now turn his attentions towards Tuesday’s crucial Champions League group match against Manchester City at the Groupama Stadium.













