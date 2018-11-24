Pakistan forces repulse Karachi consulate attack

Reuters/AFP/DPA/Guardian/Karachi/Islamabad

Three suicide attackers stormed the Chinese consulate Karachi amid a series of gunshots and an explosion yesterday, but were killed before they could force their way in with a car packed with explosives, police said.

The attack, claimed by separatist insurgents from the southwestern province of Baluchistan, killed four people, including two police, but it was far from the most deadly on a particularly violent day across the region.

Meanwhile, a suicide attacker on a motorbike set off explosives in a crowded festival and market in northwest Pakistan’s Orakzai region, killing at least 30 people at around the same time as the Karachi bloodshed.

The attack took place during the regular Friday bazaar in Kalaya, a town in a Shia-dominated area of Orakzai, senior local official Khalid Iqbal told AFP.

Initial investigations showed it was an improvised explosive device hidden in a carton of vegetables, but officials later said it had been a suicide blast.

“It’s not clear whether the bomber was on foot or riding a motorcycle,” senior official Ameen Ullah told AFP.

Shehbaz Ali, a resident who was buying food in the market, said he had seen a boy with his face covered ride up on a motorcycle.

“Suddenly a blast took place and then I was unconscious,” he told AFP.

Ullah said at least 30 people had been killed, most of them Shia Muslims.

More than 50 people were wounded, with 17 of them in critical condition, he said. Tribal police confirmed the toll.

Many of the wounded were taken to a hospital in Kohat, a city in neighbouring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where doctors said all staff had been summoned to the trauma centre.

Orakzai is one of the seven regions near the Afghan border recently freed from Taliban control, local official Hashim Khan told DPA.

The attack on China’s consulate in Karachi was claimed by the separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) insurgent group that opposes Chinese projects linked to its Belt and Road initiative in resource-rich Baluchistan.

Two police officers and two people waiting in a queue outside the consulate were killed in the attack, along with the three gunmen.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has called it “part of conspiracy” against Pakistani and Chinese economic and strategic co-operation.

He lauded the Karachi police and paramilitary rangers, saying that they showed exceptional courage in defending the consulate and the “nation salutes the martyrs”.

He ordered an investigation and vowed that such incidents would never be able to undermine relations with China, which are “mightier than the Himalayas and deeper than the Arabian Sea”.

Pakistan has long accused its old rival, India, of supporting the nationalist insurgents in Baluchistan, while India accused Pakistan of nurturing Islamist militants throughout the region.

India denies helping the Baluchistan insurgents and was quick to condemn the violence.

“The perpetrators of this heinous attack should be brought to justice expeditiously,” India’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

India has for decades accused Pakistan of supporting Islamists fighting Indian security forces in the Indian part of the Himalayan region of Kashmir, where increasing violence flared again yesterday with Indian forces killing six militants in a clash.

India and the United States also accuse Pakistan of supporting the Afghan Taliban.

Pakistan denies that.

As the Karachi attack unfolded, an explosion and gunshots rang out in its affluent Clifton neighbourhood.

City police chief Amir Shaikh said the three attackers came in a car filled with explosives but failed to get inside the heavily fortified compound.

It was not clear if the car had exploded.

The Karachi attackers stormed the consulate shortly after 9am yesterday.

They opened fire at guards and threw grenades, then managed to breach the main gate and enter the building, said Mohamed Ashfaq, a local police chief.

“They were holding Kalashnikovs. First, they hurled a small (grenade) and then started firing,” said Allah Bakhsh, a guard at a nearby house who witnessed the attack.

Pakistani security forces quickly surrounded the area.

Images taken from local TV broadcasts showed smoke rising from the building, which also serves as the residence of Chinese diplomats and other staff.

Multiple blasts were heard soon afterwards.

Because of a quick response by guards and police, the attackers could not reach the diplomats, Shaikh said after the fighting ended.

“We have completed the operation, and a search is still under way to trace and capture all suspects,” he added.

Shaikh said one of the attackers was wearing a suicide vest and authorities would try to identify the assailants by their fingerprints.

“They tried to get inside, but the Rangers and police killed one of the terrorists,” he added.

A gun battle broke out with the two other attackers trying to enter the visa section, but they were also killed, he said.

All the Chinese diplomats and staff at the consulate were safe and unharmed during the attack and the shootout, said Shaikh.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told reporters in Islamabad that “all the terrorists have been eliminated”, and that all 21 staff at the consulate during the attack had been taken to a safe location.

Dr Seemi Jamali, a spokeswoman for Jinnah hospital, said the bodies of two police officers were brought to its morgue, while one of the consulate guards who was wounded was undergoing treatment.

A spokesman for the BLA confirmed that there were three attackers.

“China is exploiting our resources,” spokesman Jiand Baloch told Reuters by telephone.

China has funded development of a deep-water port at Gwadar in south Baluchistan, and is also investing in other projects on a China Pakistan Economic Corridor.

Baluchistan, which is on the borders of Afghanistan and Iran, has rich mineral and natural gas reserves but is Pakistan’s poorest province.

Separatists have for decades campaigned against what they see as the unfair exploitation of resources, in particular natural gas and minerals.

The Chinese government’s top diplomat, Wang Yi, said he was “shocked” by the attack and urged Pakistan to prevent any more such incidents.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said that China would “continue unswervingly” to work with Pakistan to develop economic projects.

Amir Rana, the executive director of the independent Pakistan Institute for Peace Studies, said the attack in Karachi represented an escalation in the violence perpetrated by the Baloch separatists.

So far this year, the BLA has claimed responsibility for 12 attacks against security personnel guarding projects linked to the China-Pakistan economic corridor, as well as against infrastructure.

In August this year three Chinese nationals were among six wounded in a suicide attack on a bus transporting Chinese engineers working in Baluchistan, in an attack that was also claimed by the BLA.

In a letter addressed to the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan earlier this year, the group warned China against the “exploitation of Baluchistan’s mineral wealth and occupation of Baloch territory”.

But Rana said: “I don’t see that this will have any impact on the Chinese projects in Pakistan.”





